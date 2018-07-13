SECOND DATE: Two rallies, an inflatable baby balloon and an unsolicited barrage started off President Donald Trump’s second-day U.K. tour in London.

The President’s visit sparked two protests in London: a Stop Trump Rally at Trafalgar Square and the Women’s March at Parliament Square, both taking place through Friday evening. The baby balloon — a 20-foot inflatable blimp of the U.S. President in a diaper — was commissioned by London mayor Sadiq Khan and has become the unofficial mascot of the rallies. It took flight early Friday afternoon and is set to fly across London, leading the demonstrations.

As for the barrage, it preceded Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May’s meeting at May’s country retreat at Chequers and included comments from Trump that May’s Brexit plan would “kill any trade deal with the U.S.” Trump made those comments in an interview with British tabloid The Sun and has since dismissed them as “fake news.” The two will discuss “substantive bilateral talks on a range of foreign policy issues,” as reported by Downing Street.

Earlier in the day, the President arrived at Sandhurst, joined by May, where they observed a counterterrorism exercise. In the meantime, their spouses, Melania Trump and Philip May, visited the Royal Chelsea Hospital.

FLOTUS chose another British designer for her visit to the hospital. This time she wore a block-striped dress by Victoria Beckham paired with her favorite nude Christian Louboutin heels.

She was pictured playing bowls on the grassy lawns of the hospital with Chelsea pensioners and schoolchildren.

The Trumps will reconvene and make their way to Windsor Castle where they will have afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II, watch a military march and inspect the Guard of Honour.