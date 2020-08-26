ALL BUSINESS: In honor of her live Republican National Convention speech broadcast Tuesday from the White House’s Rose Garden, First Lady Melania Trump dressed the part, wearing a buttoned-up khaki tailored Alexander McQueen ensemble.

FLOTUS covered a lot of ground, touching upon the loss brought on by the coronavirus pandemic; the centennial anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment; the selflessness of military personnel, frontline healthcare workers and their supportive families; the opioid crisis; the current racial divide; communities stricken by natural disasters; “false media reports,” and social media’s impact on children.

As some political pundits noted immediately after the First Lady’s lengthy speech, she broached some subjects that other RNC speakers had not. Other observers noted how the seated attendees listening to her remarks in the Rose Garden were not wearing masks and chairs did not appear to be socially-distanced at six feet apart.

In her highly personal delivery, the Slovenian-born Trump recalled her younger self’s goal of moving to the United States to follow her dream of working in the fashion industry. She also said, “After 10 years of paperwork and patience, I studied for the test in 2006 and became an American citizen.” adding that was still one of the proudest moments in her life. “As an immigrant and a very independent woman, I understand what a privilege it is to live here and to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that we have.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Fall 2020 Trends: Cozy Fashion

Referring to the racial unrest in the country, Trump “called on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause and look at things from all perspectives. I urge people to come together in a civil manner to work and live up to our standard American ideals.”

While some of FLOTUS’ statements crossed over with her husband’s policies or lack thereof, she also spoke about how he “is not a traditional politician.”

For what was a businesslike speech, FLOTUS sported a double-belted look designed by Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton that was reminiscent of Yves Saint Laurent‘s designs in the Eighties and Nineties. Sporting stilettos, Trump smiled as she walked along the White House’s extended colonnade for her televised arrival. Trump is known to favor and to be at ease in strong-shouldered, tailored styles with wide belts for key appearances.

She has worn McQueen’s designs on several key occasions, most recently for a pre-Fourth of July outing at Mount Rushmore. That white and black sleeveless dress with an asymmetrical hemline was skewered on social media for its design, which some compared to Sharpie marker scribbles. Trump also chose McQueen for a goodwill outing last year in London that was planned outside of NATO meetings. Numerologists might take note that Trump wore a cap-sleeve fit-and-flair red dress from Alexander McQueen a year to the day for a G7 reception reception.

Number crunchers of a different kind were mulling over the cost of the Rose Garden renovation, which FLOTUS oversaw and officially reopened Saturday. The controversial redesign of what Bunny Mellon created for the Kennedy Administration has been funded by private donors.