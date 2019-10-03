HEAD FOR THE HILLS: While the impeachment inquiry into President Trump heats up inside the Beltway, First Lady Melania Trump winged it out West to visit two National Parks and to promote her “Be Best” initiative.

After landing at the Jackson Hole Airport, FLOTUS arrived in the town square to find several hundred people lined along the sidewalks, including some singing “The Star Spangled Banner,” according to a pool report. Shortly before noon, the First Lady greeted local Boy Scouts, spending 30 seconds to a minute with each. Her latest goodwill mission is meant to draw attention to the wellness pillar of her child-friendly “Be Best” program. Last week she took that message to a more adult audience by ringing the starting bell at the New York Stock Exchange with the help of fourth graders from the United Nations International School.

The First Lady’s 48-hour tour of Teton Country will include stops at two of the 380-plus units in the National Parks Service — Grand Teton and Yellowstone. While the Sept. 23 appearance on Wall Street called for business attire — a black cap-sleeved Prada dress — her journey into the great outdoors started with more relaxed looks. Trump touched down in Wyoming uncharacteristically casually dressed in a tan hooded down coat with a turtleneck, pants and lace-up low-heeled ankle boots, all in black. The First Lady’s excursion this afternoon included rafting on the Snake River with a guide and a cadre of fourth graders. The flotilla had a bald eagle sighting, as reported by FLOTUS communications’ staff to the pool reporter.