Following her recent four-nation tour of Africa and a day trip to a Philadelphia hospital, First Lady Melania Trump continues to raise her profile.

This afternoon, FLOTUS ushered 20 sixth-grade students into the White House’s family theater for a private screening of “Wonder.” This being National Bullying Prevention Month, the Digital Pioneers Academy classmates were given a silver-screen lesson about a boy who is bullied for his facial deformity. Released last year, the flick features Owen Wilson, Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay.

The First Lady’s office indicated that the movie’s message of kindness was the reason she personally selected it even though she had never watched it, according to a press pool report. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos sat in on the matinée at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. While students chomped on popcorn, the First Lady introduced herself and welcomed them to the White House. She also thanked DeVos for being there, and then asked the students how they show their peers kindness, the pool report said.

“As you may know, October is National Bullying Prevention Month and I encourage everybody to be kind to each other, to treat each other with respect in everyday life and social media. Can you do that? Yes? Very good,” FLOTUS said.

Based on R.J. Palacio’s best-selling book by the same name, “Wonder” has raked in nearly $306 million worldwide.

Trump, meanwhile, sparked some strong viewership numbers for her exclusive interview with ABC News’ Tom Llamas for a “20/20” special. The Oct. 12 hourlong broadcast “Being Melania — The First Lady” attracted 4.2 million viewers on TV and 10.3 million video views, accounting for 1.6 million unique visitors across all ABC News platforms.

Trump bolstered the hour week-to-week by 1.7 million viewers, by 25 percent for adults in the 18 to 49 and by 14 percent for adults 25 to 54. That made for ABC’s strongest non-sports audience in the past nine months, according to an ABC spokesman.