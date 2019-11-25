‘TIS THE SEASON: Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s and Bergdorf Goodman aren’t the only institutions that have gotten a jump on the holidays. First Lady Melania Trump was front-and-center today for the arrival of the White House’s official Christmas tree.

As has been customary since 1966, the National Christmas Tree Association held a contest and this year’s winner from Pennsylvania’s Mahantongo Valley Farms arrived via a horse-drawn carriage. While the U.S. Marines band played, the Clydesdales “Cash” and “Ben” towed what will be the White House’s main decorative attraction in the Blue Room, according a to a pool report. The First Lady was dressed for the occasion in a vibrant floral Dolce & Gabbana coat, an all-black ensemble and stiletto Christian Louboutin black boots.

After greeting the carriage driver and posing for photos with Mahantongo Valley Farms’ Larry Snyder and his kin, Trump was asked by a shouting reporter, “What’s your favorite part of Christmas?” and replied, “Merry Christmas, everyone,” according to the pool report.

The First Lady has been somewhat of a loyalist to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana for key photo-ops. In June, she wore a white crepe custom Dolce & Gabbana dress with a navy border and a coordinating hat designed by her stylist Hervé Pierre for a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in London. She also sported a suit from Dolce & Gabbana for her official White House portrait and a black buttoned-up coat from the Italian label with a black veil to meet Pope Francis two years ago.

The Trumps may now call Florida home (as their primary residency), but their second city of New York is moving full steam ahead with holiday preparations. After helping Bloomingdale’s unveil its flagship windows Friday night, Grammy-winner John Legend will be at it again at Rockefeller Center’s 87th annual tree lighting on Dec. 4. Legend will get some help from Ne-Yo, Idina Mezel and Gwen Stefani among other notables for NBC’s televised event. Shoppers en route to Coach, J. Crew, Michael Kors and other Rockefeller Center store will also have a little more elbow room starting Friday through the new year. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced plans to pedestrianize streets near Rockefeller Center to ease up foot traffic. While de Blasio’s presidential bid is already done-and-dusted, his predecessor, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, is just getting started. As a newcomer to the race, Bloomberg has reportedly committed $34 million to TV advertising in all but two of the lower 48 states.