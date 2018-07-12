LONDON CALLING: The Trumps have touched down in London. After a week that began with NATO talks in Brussels, and other local engagements, the pair emerged from Air Force One for a three-day visit to the U.K., where they are set to meet Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Melania Trump arrived in a fitted taupe dress by British designer Roland Mouret, which she paired with nude Christian Louboutin pumps and a thin red belt to match her husband’s signature red tie. This time, he chose striped red-and-navy blue neckwear, in a nod to the Union Jack.

The pair was greeted by U.S. ambassador Woody Johnson — and growing unease among the locals.

The trip has already sparked planned protests and controversy — what with a giant blow-up Donald Trump baby set to float over Parliament Square Garden on Friday. Trump added fuel to the already burning fire by stating at the NATO news conference: “I think they like me a lot in the U.K., they agree with me on immigration. I think that’s why Brexit happened.”

Two protests are planned for the weekend: the Stop Trump protest, which will start outside the BBC building in Portland Place on Friday, and a pro-Trump rally on Saturday to coincide with the Free Tommy Robinson protest, a jailed far-right leader.

The Trumps’ first engagement is a black-tie dinner on Thursday evening, at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, hosted by May, where guests will be privy to a military ceremony performed by bands of the Scotch, Irish and Welsh guards.

After the dinner, the Trumps will travel to the U.S. ambassador’s official residence, Winfield House in Regent’s Park, where they will spend the night.