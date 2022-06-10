×
OffSunset’s New Sibling Melroseplace Offers All-Day Dining, Rooftop Views and Event Venues

The famed L.A. shopping street's restaurant drought is over.

The roof of Melroseplace.
After an early pandemic lull, store openings have been heating up on Los Angeles’ famed shopping thoroughfare Melrose Place, with the June 7 opening of the Adidas x Gucci pop-up, and the recent openings of first boutiques from celebrity-loved accessories brand By Far, California-colorful contemporary brand Staud and Italian brand Forte Forte.

Now, the street’s restaurant drought is also over.

Located in the former Allbright private club is a new all-day restaurant with rooftop views called, what else — Melroseplace.

The three-story, 8,000-square-foot space (with free valet until 4 p.m.) was conceived by Sunset Collective, the hospitality group behind the nearby hotspot Offsunset, and counts the Sneaker Garden streetwear and collector kicks store founder Shyon Keoppel among its ranks.

The mirrored tunnel entry is a dream social media backdrop heading into the restaurant at 8472 Melrose Place, designed by Franklin Studios. Upstairs, the second-floor café and dining room have a relaxed vibe with lots of light and walls of framed celebrity and fashion photos.

The leafy rooftop bar and dining area is an urban oasis open until 2 a.m., with Sunset Hour drink specials. Melroseplace has already hosted a premiere party for Showtime’s “I Love That for You,” with Vanessa Beyer and Molly Shannon. Selena Gomez, Diplo, Sharon Stone, Casey Affleck and Ryan Philippe have also stopped by.

The name, Keoppel said, was inspired by the history of the iconic L.A. street, from the high-end antiques dealers and Hollywood contingent that were tenants from the ’60s-’80s (Neil Diamond had his office in the building that’s now The Row store), to the imagined “Melrose Place” of the ’90s TV show.

“The pandemic got rid of older, dryer brands, and now we have fresh brands coming in,” said the chief executive officer of SK Venture Group, who has ventures in hospitality, retail and real estate in California, Oklahoma and Ohio, and invested millions in the restaurant. “The size of the space, with different rooms, the café side, the hillside, the sushi lunch spot we’re opening create lots of opportunity for events.”

Chef David Lespron’s California cuisine is a mix — chips n’ dip (homemade potato chips, creme fraiche and caviar with an optional Dom Perignon upgrade), spicy pasta alla vodka and a 40-oz. tomahawk steak, ceviches, braised beets, snapper two ways.

“Our menu is approachable, it’s the kind of place you can eat a couple of times a week,” he said, adding that there is also a vegan menu, and guests are encouraged to sit and hang out on their computers before 5 p.m.

Keoppel’s last project was Offsunset, opened in 2021, in the former Hyde Lounge. That hot spot puts a premium on privacy, with no signage, no advertising, no cell phones and no way to get in unless you are invited, and has attracted Malia Obama, Brooklyn Beckham and Jaden Smith.

“Anybody can get a membership here,” he laughed. (Reservations are available on online.)

“But it would be cool to get the actors here,” Keoppel said of the throwback TV show. “Melrose Place on Melrose Place.”

Melroseplace restaurant. Courtesy
