REMEMBERING HAYES: A private memorial service will be held June 24 for the Fashion Group International’s former president and chief executive officer Margaret Hayes at the LVMH Tower in New York.

Hayes, who led the group for 25 years, died Feb. 28 at the age of 79, following a long battle with breast cancer. Known as a hard-driving executive who produced numerous events and championed young designers, Hayes made the switch from a successful retailing career to FGI in 1994, first joining as the organization’s president.

Through FGI, Hayes oversaw a membership of 5,000, engaged in the fashion and design-related industries, in 26 regions around the U.S. and internationally. She oversaw such key programs as the group’s annual Night of Stars gala, the Rising Stars awards, a symposium series and the ready-to-wear trend forecasts.

This month’s event in the Magic Room will start at 6 p.m. with remarks from FGI’s managing director of events and operations Maryanne Grisz, A roster of personal friends of Hayes’ will offer tributes, including designers Carolina Herrera and Jason Wu, Triple Five Group’s chief creative officer Ken Downing and former CFDA president Stan Herman. Movado’s chairman and ceo Efraim Grinberg will share a few stories about Hayes, who had served on Movado’s board of directors since 1993.

FGI’s chairman of the board emeritus Donald J. Loftus and FGI’s newly appointed chairman of the board James D’Adamo will also speak. “Margaret was an amazing leader, who not only ran FGI with an iron fist in the proverbial velvet glove, but was a true renaissance woman. She was a philanthropist who gave of her time and money to many causes quietly and with grace. Above all, Margaret was a devoted wife and mother,” said D’Adamo. “The memorial will be a celebration of a life truly well lived.”

After the aforementioned speakers share some memories of Hayes, FGI board member Nancy Berger will welcome attendees to share their own remembrances of Hayes. D’Adamo will offer a few closing remarks before showing a video tribute to Hayes. A reception will follow the service to give guests a chance to connect — an essential element to every Hayes-organized event.