Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank have signed a multiyear licensing agreement with the National Football League that will allow fans to customize the linings of their suits and sport coats with the logos of their favorite football teams.

Starting Thursday, the kickoff of the NFL’s 100th season, customers can visit any Men’s Wearhouse or Jos. A. Bank stores in the U.S. to place their orders for a digitally printed NFL-lined suit or sport coat. The linings are being offered as part of the company’s popular custom program where they can also select fabric, fit and other details.

“We are both excited and very proud to offer NFL suit and sport coat linings to dedicated football fans,” said Dinesh Lathi, president and chief executive officer of Tailored Brands, parent company of the two retail chains. “These new options underscore our continued investment in our custom clothing business, which represents the ultimate personalized experience for men’s clothing.”

Michelle Micone, senior vice president of consumer products for the NFL, said the program will “offer our fans something they’ve long been asking for through a licensing agreement with brands who continue to be recognized as the industry leaders in men’s custom clothing.”

The NFL linings are a $50 upcharge from the cost of a regular custom suit. All the teams are offered except the Dallas Cowboys, which don’t participate in league licensing deals.