Mercedes-Maybach to Make Limited-Edition Cars Designed by Virgil Abloh

Originally designed as a show car, the model will be made into a Mercedes-Maybach S680 alongside a fashion capsule inspired by the project.

Limited Edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh
Limited Edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh Mercedes-Benz/Courtesy

The last chapter of Project Maybach, the late Virgil Abloh’s collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Group chief design officer Gorden Wagener, has been revealed.

The electric luxury show car, which was unveiled in Miami last December shortly after Abloh’s death, will be put into a limited run of production as Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680. Only 150 will be manufactured.

Limited Edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh
Limited Edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh Mercedes-Benz/Courtesy

Made by the German carmaker’s customization and craftsmanship team in Sindelfingen, the model’s exterior features the same two-tone color combination, with the upper part of the vehicle lacquered in a glossy black and the lower part painted in a sand hue. The interior also follows the bi-color scheme.

Each car will also come with a bespoke user interface, a car cover, and a custom-made wooden box covered in nappa leather emblazoned with the Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logos, containing a 1/18 scale replica of the car, car keys, and a carabiner hook.

Project Maybach capsule collection
Project Maybach capsule collection Mercedes-Benz/Courtesy

The release of the car will coincide with the release of an Off-White capsule collection designed by Abloh. Featuring logo T-shirts, hoodies, gloves, baseball caps, and balaclavas, the capsule will be available on the brand’s online store, selected retailers, and Farfetch.

