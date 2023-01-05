Merrell Names Jessica Adler as Vice President of Sales

Merrell, the outerwear performance and lifestyle brand, has named Jessica Adler vice president of sales.

Adler will be responsible for Merrell’s U.S. wholesale strategy and join the brand’s senior leadership team, reporting to global brand president Chris Hufnagel.

“Jessica is a tremendous addition to the Merrell team. She brings a collaborative leadership approach and depth of retail experience that build strong customer partnerships and brand affinity and growth,” said Hufnagel. “Having a dynamic, accomplished leader like Jessica on our team will continue to help Merrell advance our vision for the brand and achieve our growth aspirations.”

Prior to joining Merrell, Adler spent 10 years in sales leadership roles with such brands as Levi, Strauss & Co., Psycho Bunny and Diesel USA. In these roles, she was responsible for leading strategic and transformational initiatives.

“Merrell is an outdoor brand loved by millions of people, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce it to even more future fans. I’m inspired by the inclusive culture and the brand vision rooted in simply getting more people outside and enjoying nature,” said Adler. “A key part of helping the brand accomplish this goal is ensuring we sell where they love to shop so that no matter when or where people are ready to step outdoors, we are in the right channels with the right innovative products for their adventures.”