POWER COLLABORATION: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott are making their debut as fashion designers in collaboration with Dsquared2 founders and creative directors Dean and Dan Caten.

The fashion photographers and the Canadian twin brothers teamed up on a fashion capsule collection, hitting selected stores and the Dsquared2 online shop in February.

As suggested by its name, the Mert and Marcus 1994 x Dsquared2 capsule captures the most iconic spirit of the Nineties, as seen through the filters of the creative crew. Including a range of eye-catching pieces for men and women, the collection is focused on a combination of bold volumes and bright hues and is infused with a hip, underground vibe inspired by the Nineties’ Berlin metropolitan scene where music, art and fashion collided creating a hip, forward-thinking environment.

The Mert and Marcus 1994 x Dsquared2 capsule counts a range of overalls, bombers, tank tops, hoodies, oversized T-shirts, asymmetric sheath dresses and boxy tailoring styles, all crafted from a selection of fabrics that are masterfully manipulated to create laminated, paperlike and rubberized effects.

In addition, iconic archival images shot by Alas and Piggott, including pictures of Kate Moss, decorate some of the pieces for a post-punk do–it-yourself look.