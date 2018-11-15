SNAP IT UP: Photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott will receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards in London, according to the British Fashion Council. They will be recognized at the ceremony on Dec. 10 at the Royal Albert Hall.

The photographers are best known for their bold and digitally augmented photographs spanning more than 24 years. They have worked with brands such as Givenchy, Miu Miu, Versace and Calvin Klein, and celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Rihanna.

The Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator acknowledges innovators and creatives and their contributions to the industry. Previous winners include makeup artist Pat McGrath, Nick Knight and Louise Wilson.

The BFC has been releasing names of recipients and nominees of a few of their awards, including Kaia Gerber, Brianna Capozzi and Mr. Bags for New Wave: Creatives. Martine Rose, J.W. Anderson, Burberry and Simone Rocha are also in the running for other accolades.