Meshki, the Australian e-commerce brand, is branching into the ath-leisure category.

A celebrity favorite, Meshki will offer leggings, sports bras, shorts and bodysuits designed to take a woman from the gym to brunch to an evening out. The color palette ranges from black, charcoal and chocolate to nude and white.

Meshki, which was founded in 2013 by Shadi Kord and Natalie Khoei, makes such categories as loungewear, ready-to-wear, basics (bodysuits, tanks, crops), swimwear, intimates and bridal. The brand has been seen on such celebrities as Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Ariana Grande.

The ath-leisure collection, which is manufactured in Australia, will be offered in sizes small to extra large, with pricing ranging from $12 to $99. It is available exclusively, starting Nov. 5, on Meshki.us.