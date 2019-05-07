How do you follow the biggest red carpet of the year? With an after party, of course.

For the Met Gala, just one after party simply won’t do. This year there were four, hosted by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Gucci, Moschino and Ryan Murphy.

At Moschino’s after party, held at the Playboy Club, Katy Perry kept up the camp theme by swapping her Moschino chandelier look for that of a hamburger, also created by the brand’s designer, Jeremy Scott (who wore a jacket of a similar hamburger print).

Kim Kardashian, who hosted an after party at Up & Down, also sported a new custom Thierry Mugler look, this time a baby blue, skintight dress with a plunging neck. She paired the look with a crystal-decorated headpiece.

