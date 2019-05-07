The Met Gala is always a breeding ground for Internet fodder, and this year’s camp theme proved the perfect catalyst for a number of fashion memes.

With a theme that encouraged bold, over-the-top and, at times, ridiculous looks, the Internet gladly took to turning designer wares into kitschy memes, comparing Kim Kardashians’ custom Thierry Mugler look to a croissant and Katy Perry’s Moschino chandelier to Lumière from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” among others.

Read more: All the Red Carpet Looks at the Met Gala 2019

The Met Gala pink carpet also produced a number of topical memes, referencing HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Marvel’s “Avengers.” Florence Welch, dressed in custom Gucci, was compared to the Night King from “Game of Thrones,” and Benedict Cumberbatch’s green gemstone brooch was compared to the time stone that his character Doctor Strange protects in the Marvel Studios franchise.

Read on to see more memes from the 2019 Met Gala.

Why does she look like a croissant #MetGala pic.twitter.com/pJprht3FWy — Caitlyn (@catosaurusmgc) May 7, 2019

Im sorry but cara delevingne’s outfit looks like the pencil case I used to bring to school 🤧 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/OSOKVIjsJq — Sammie (@pathetic_sam) May 7, 2019

Do the math your self😂😂😂 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/T7qF6MDLWP — I love you mum (@unicornwinery) May 7, 2019

Hattie and Olive walked so Kendall and Kylie could run #MetaGala pic.twitter.com/8GR53Jt2i5 — savannah (@SavannahRLanz) May 7, 2019

she was fearless and crazier than him.. she was his Queen n god help anyone who dared to disrespect his Queen #METgala pic.twitter.com/gxcAmxtqvA — ultralight meme (@GDS3000) May 6, 2019

Read more on the Met Gala 2019 here:

Met Gala 2019: See All the Star-Studded Instagrams

The Best Beauty Looks at the Met Gala

Billy Porter Has a Cleopatra Moment at the Met Gala

WATCH: Lady Gaga Has Four Outfit Changes at the Met Gala