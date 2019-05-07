Beauty favored the bold at the 2019 Met Gala.

The camp-themed pink carpet produced a number of extravagant, over-the-top fashion moments, but many celebrities used their beauty looks to add an extra touch of camp. Think feathers, sequins and pastel hair color.

Lady Gaga, who started the pink carpet off with an on-theme, camp performance replete with four outfits, brought added drama with her beauty look, which consisted of extreme spiky gold feather eyelash extensions and a hot pink lip.

Elle Fanning, took to nail art for a touch of camp. She complemented her Seventies-inspired Miu Miu two-piece outfit with orange nails with clip-ons featuring kitschy symbols like French fries and toothpaste. Jared Leto, for another, opted for a peculiar beauty moment by accessorizing with an identical, custom Gucci decapitated head, which he sported around the pink carpet, fixing its hair in front of the cameras.

Other celebrities used the pink carpet as a way to introduce new hair colors, like Kris Jenner, who took inspiration from daughter Kylie Jenner by going platinum blonde. Some celebrities went the pastel-colored route, like Lucy Boynton, who showed off a washed-out blue hair color, and Regina Hall, who opted for pink.

Click through the above gallery to see more memorable beauty looks from the Met Gala red carpet.

Read more on the Met Gala here:

Met Gala 2019: All the Red Carpet Looks

Lady Gaga Has Four Outfit Changes at the Met Gala

Billy Porter Spreads His Wings at the Met Gala

Everything You Need to Know About the Met Gala