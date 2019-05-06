While technically it was pink, guests pulled out all the stops at the Met Gala 2019 red carpet.

With the night’s theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” the parade started off on-theme, with a camp-filled performance by co-chair Lady Gaga, who with the help of designer Brandon Maxwell changed outfits four times, beginning with a hot pink ballgown and ending in crystal-studded underwear.

Not one to shy away from a fashion moment, Billy Porter brought his signature over-the-top style by having six men carry him in on a litter. Looking to Elizabeth Taylor’s rendition of Cleopatra as his inspiration, Porter dressed in a custom head-to-toe gold-sequined The Blonds jumpsuit complete with wings.

Celine Dion chose a fringe-adorned silver Oscar de la Renta look paired with a feather headdress.

Yara Shahidi in a beaded jumpsuit and feather stole. pic.twitter.com/vuHDv0gbrE — WWD (@wwd) May 6, 2019

