The 2021 Met Gala has tapped several famous faces as this year’s co-chairs.

Vogue has tapped Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka to co-chair this year’s event, which focuses on the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

“Each of the Met’s four cohosts embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism,” read a statement by Vogue. “They may approach the concept differently, but their shared passion for expressing themselves through clothing connects with the exhibition’s theme. Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka and Gorman have all developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the USA.”

This year’s Met Gala will take place on Sept. 13 in a smaller setting pending government guidelines for social gatherings this fall. The benefit event coincides with New York Fashion Week, which will run from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12. The Costume Institute’s exhibition will be a two-part examination of American fashion, with the first debuting in mid-September and the second next May.

The “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit will then open at the museum on Sept. 18 and offer a deep dive into American fashion. The exhibit celebrates the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

Read more here:

Frankies Bikinis Teams With Naomi Osaka

A Look at Naomi Osaka’s Fashion and Beauty Deals

Amanda Gorman Represents a New Type of Style Icon

Amanda Gorman Made Searches for Red Headbands Jump 560 Percent

WATCH: Unforgettable Met Gala Looks: From Lady Gaga to Jennifer Lopez