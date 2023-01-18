×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts its annual Costume Institute Benefit on the first Monday in May.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 10: Dua Lipa performs on the main stage on day one of Sziget Festival 2022 on Óbudai-sziget Island on August 10, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Dua Lipa performs at the 2022 Sziget Festival on Óbudai-sziget Island in Budapest. WireImage

Slated for May 1, the 2023 Met Gala will be cohosted by “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz, the now-retired tennis pro Roger Federer, pop star Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour. Just as this unofficial welcome committee represents entertainment, sports, music and media, the guest list will indubitably be packed with clickbait-worthy guests.

Describing the annual affair as an all-eyes-on-us occasion isn’t an exaggeration. Last year, the #MetGala hashtag received more than 9.4 billion impressions during the arrivals, and #MetGala2022 racked up 1.3 billion impressions, according to Brandwatch.

Formally known as The Costume Benefit Ball, the celebrity-studded sit-down dinner isn’t just a worldwide media bonanza for red-carpet arrivals. It is the chief source of annual funding for the fashion-focused department’s exhibitions, acquisitions and capital improvements — and doubles as the curtain raiser for the opening of the spring exhibition.

Related Galleries

Penélope Cruz
Penélope Cruz Lexie Moreland/WWD

In line with the upcoming exhibition “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” in May, guests are advised to dress “In honor of Karl.” Expect plenty of Lagerfeld-designed looks from Chanel, Fendi and the designer’s signature label. In addition to the spring exhibition, the dress code is also fitting, given that it and this year’s benefit are made possible by Chanel. Major support is also being provided by Fendi. And Karl Lagerfeld is providing additional funding along with Condé Nast.

Spanning Lagerfeld’s career from the ’50s to his final collection in 2019, the exhibition will showcase about 150 designs from Chanel, Chloé, Fendi and his namesake label Karl Lagerfeld, as well as from his time at Balmain and Patou. Lagerfeld died in February 2019.

Michaela Cole covers New York Times Magazine's annual "Great Performers" issue.
Michaela Cole covers New York Times Magazine’s annual “Great Performers” issue. Gareth McConnell/NYT/Courtesy

Attendee attire isn’t the only analysis that The Met Gala generates.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for an undisclosed matter, which some media speculated was due to her attending The Met Gala. Another New York political figure, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who was not reelected last year, is also under investigation for how she came to attend one Met Gala after initially being crossed off the list. Maloney has denied any wrongdoing. The Met has made a practice of inviting select community leaders and politicians to attend the gala each year. Individual tickets are $35,000 and tables cost $200,000. After the Office of Congressional Ethics announced it had extended its investigation into Ocasio-Cortez, a spokesperson for The Met said inviting select officeholders to the event would continue. The investigation is reportedly expected to be finalized this month.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dua Lipa, Michaela Cole, Penélope Cruz to Help Host Met Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad