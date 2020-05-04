These Celebrities Are Donating to Combat COVID-19

Lady Gaga at the Met Gala in 2019.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

While the 2020 Met Gala is going virtual — and the in-real-life event is postponed indefinitely — stars are still celebrating the first Monday in May by posting throwbacks from past galas.

Last year’s theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion” brought out the creative side for many celebrities. Lady Gaga — never one to shy away from an Internet-stopping look — took the theme head-on with four outfit changes. Designer Brandon Maxwell, who was behind the looks, posted a number of behind-the-scenes videos of the Oscar winner today, showing him escorting Gaga to the museum as fans cheered her on.

New YouTube! Link in Bio We have another special new video coming today at 3pm, so make sure to check back! We wanted to first share this unedited clip of myself, @ladygaga, and our teams walking to last years #MetGala. My fiancé filmed this, and I’ll never ever forget looking up at him as we approached the carpet and seeing a tear fall down his face from pride. It remains one of my most treasured memories. We wanted to share this today because of the sheer joy this moment held, because of the love and happiness you can see on everyone’s faces, because of the excitement, because it represents a time when we were all together, and because it reminds me so strongly that we will be again. Communities are so important, friendships are so important, and that’s what this day one year ago still represents to me. Let’s continue to stay safe and smart, respectful of others, and follow all guidelines, so that we can run through the streets together again soon. ❤️

Other celebrities posted memories from past years Met Gala themes, including 2013’s “Punk: Chaos to Couture” exhibit, 2016’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme and 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Scroll on to see more celebrity Met Gala throwback photos.

Met Gala memories!! #MetGala

MANUSxMACHINA 2016.

MET GALA 2016 ❤️

MET GALA 2015 🖤

some MET’s of the past 🤍

