While the 2020 Met Gala is going virtual — and the in-real-life event is postponed indefinitely — stars are still celebrating the first Monday in May by posting throwbacks from past galas.
Last year’s theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion” brought out the creative side for many celebrities. Lady Gaga — never one to shy away from an Internet-stopping look — took the theme head-on with four outfit changes. Designer Brandon Maxwell, who was behind the looks, posted a number of behind-the-scenes videos of the Oscar winner today, showing him escorting Gaga to the museum as fans cheered her on.
New YouTube! Link in Bio We have another special new video coming today at 3pm, so make sure to check back! We wanted to first share this unedited clip of myself, @ladygaga, and our teams walking to last years #MetGala. My fiancé filmed this, and I’ll never ever forget looking up at him as we approached the carpet and seeing a tear fall down his face from pride. It remains one of my most treasured memories. We wanted to share this today because of the sheer joy this moment held, because of the love and happiness you can see on everyone’s faces, because of the excitement, because it represents a time when we were all together, and because it reminds me so strongly that we will be again. Communities are so important, friendships are so important, and that’s what this day one year ago still represents to me. Let’s continue to stay safe and smart, respectful of others, and follow all guidelines, so that we can run through the streets together again soon. ❤️
Other celebrities posted memories from past years Met Gala themes, including 2013’s “Punk: Chaos to Couture” exhibit, 2016’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme and 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
Scroll on to see more celebrity Met Gala throwback photos.
Tonight we would have been together in New York to attend the Met Gala. The event is to help raise funds for the the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. This year that won’t be possible. These images are some magical moments from Met Gala’s past! Enjoy!!! 💋💋 #MetGala
LITERALLY ME getting up off the couch when I’ve just finished my 3,765th phone call of the day and my fiancé says, “Can you make lasagna?”……🙁 Did anyone else think cooking was so fun for like ONE WEEK? Like, you fully thought you were a chef and had found a hidden passion, and now you’re like; “yum lays potato chips sounds like a 5 star dinner to me right babe? let’s do that?” Please share some recipes below that take 10 minutes or less!
1/3: Tomorrow is the First Monday in May, which is like Christmas for people who think fashion is a religion. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the museum is closed and the #metgala is canceled. So I dug up 30 personal pics from the most glamorous night of the year. (Apologies in advance for all the selfies… once a fan always a fan.) *DON'T FORGET: Tomorrow night, Anna Wintour will host "A Moment with the Met" exclusively on @YouTube! 6pm at youtube.com/vogue
2/3: Tomorrow is the First Monday in May, which is like the Super Bowl for fashion fans. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, the museum is closed and the #metgala is canceled. So I dug up 30 personal pics from the most glamorous night of the year. (Apologies in advance for all the selfies… once a fan always a fan.) *DON'T FORGET: Tomorrow night, Anna Wintour will host "A Moment with the Met" exclusively on @YouTube! 6pm at youtube.com/vogue
Last year for the Met Ball, I went as the Statue of Liberty as we were opening Liberty’s museum the following week. I look happy on the photo but I was feeling terribly sick that night…I even considered going to the hospital…. but then I had the vision of The Statue of Liberty walking into the emergency room and thought they would put me in the psychiatric ward !
