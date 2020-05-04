While the 2020 Met Gala is going virtual — and the in-real-life event is postponed indefinitely — stars are still celebrating the first Monday in May by posting throwbacks from past galas.

Last year’s theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion” brought out the creative side for many celebrities. Lady Gaga — never one to shy away from an Internet-stopping look — took the theme head-on with four outfit changes. Designer Brandon Maxwell, who was behind the looks, posted a number of behind-the-scenes videos of the Oscar winner today, showing him escorting Gaga to the museum as fans cheered her on.

Other celebrities posted memories from past years Met Gala themes, including 2013’s “Punk: Chaos to Couture” exhibit, 2016’s “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme and 2018’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Scroll on to see more celebrity Met Gala throwback photos.

Read more here:

The Most Memorable Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

44 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks You Forgot About

The Most Iconic Met Gala Beauty Looks

WATCH: Lady Gaga’s Four Outfit Changes at the 2019 Met Gala