‘Corsets,’ ‘Sequin Dresses’ and ‘Waistcoats’ Rise in Searches Following Met Gala

While each celebrity had their own interpretation for the 2022 Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” theme, many of the dress code’s hallmark styles made a large impact on spectators.

According to data from Love the Sales fashion analyst Hussain Ul-Haq, there was a large increase in searches for apparel types seen on the Met Gala red carpet.

The apparel style that experienced the most growth was unsurprisingly “corsets,” which saw an increase of 107 percent. Several celebrities embraced the corset for their Met Gala looks, including Billie Eilish in Gucci, Bella Hadid in Burberry, Ashley Park in Prabal Gurung, Tessa Thompson in Carolina Herrera and Gigi Hadid in Versace.

“Sequin dresses” also saw a surge in searches following the Met Gala, increasing by 66 percent. The style was embraced by many celebrities, including the likes of Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren, Chloe Bailey in Area, Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen, Rachel Brosnahan in Altuzarra and Mj Rodriguez in Moschino, among others. “Embroidered dresses” also saw an increase of 28 percent.

Mj Rodriguez, Chloe Bailey and Kaia Gerber at the 2022 Met Gala WWD/Lexie Moreland

For menswear, “waistcoats” saw a jump of 38 percent in fashion searches. The male attendees who looked to the style for the Met Gala include Met Gala co-chair Lin-Manuel Miranda, Elon Musk, Seth Meyers and Joshua Jackson in Gucci.

“Ruffle dresses” rounded out the Met Gala-related fashion searches, rising by 20 percent. The dress style popped up on the red carpet on the likes of Normani in Christian Siriano, Kylie Jenner in Off-White and Kendall Jenner in Prada.

