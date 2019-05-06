View Slideshow
  View Gallery — 47   Photos

Lady Gaga has made her Met Gala 2019 entrance, on-theme, in true camp style.

The Oscar-winning singer and actress, who is co-chairing this year’s event, opened up the Met Gala red carpet with a true performance, changing looks four times with the help of longtime friend — and the look’s designer — Brandon Maxwell.

Gaga’s first look: a billowing hot pink dress with matching bow. After posing and dancing around with a team of dancers equipped with theatrical black umbrellas, Maxwell unbuttoned her dress, revealing a black ballgown with fitted bodice.

Gaga then revealed another hot pink dress, this time a slinky silk number with a black bra peeking out. She added oversize black sunglasses and a Nineties-era cell phone for a touch of camp to the already-campy performance.

Finally, Gaga stripped off the dress to reveal a crystal-studded bra and underwear set. She then took a hot pink wagon branded with “Haus of Gaga,” which was filled with bottles of Champagne and jewelry. Gaga does have a trademark registered under the name, but it is unclear if this is her way of debuting the line.

Read more on the Met Gala here:

Met Gala 2019: See All the Red Carpet Looks

Everything You Need to Know About the Met Gala 2019

The Met’s Andrew Bolton Explains Camp

lady gaga Met Gala
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus