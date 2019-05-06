Lady Gaga has made her Met Gala 2019 entrance, on-theme, in true camp style.

The Oscar-winning singer and actress, who is co-chairing this year’s event, opened up the Met Gala red carpet with a true performance, changing looks four times with the help of longtime friend — and the look’s designer — Brandon Maxwell.

Gaga’s first look: a billowing hot pink dress with matching bow. After posing and dancing around with a team of dancers equipped with theatrical black umbrellas, Maxwell unbuttoned her dress, revealing a black ballgown with fitted bodice.

And then @ladygaga makes a quick change into this Brandon Maxwell black look. #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/xcEn7aI8bb — WWD (@wwd) May 6, 2019

Gaga then revealed another hot pink dress, this time a slinky silk number with a black bra peeking out. She added oversize black sunglasses and a Nineties-era cell phone for a touch of camp to the already-campy performance.

Ring ring the Lady Gaga show continues with a pink sheath and phone prop. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/mMEH0TWkZE — WWD (@wwd) May 6, 2019

Finally, Gaga stripped off the dress to reveal a crystal-studded bra and underwear set. She then took a hot pink wagon branded with “Haus of Gaga,” which was filled with bottles of Champagne and jewelry. Gaga does have a trademark registered under the name, but it is unclear if this is her way of debuting the line.

