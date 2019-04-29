High-fashion and high-wattage celebrities make the Met Gala the highlight of the fashion calendar — but in recent years, the most famous red carpet in the world has also become a breeding ground for Internet fodder.
Rihanna, for one, who year after year has produced Internet-stopping looks that land her on best-dressed lists, has had her yellow Guo Pei cape memed into everything from a pepperoni pizza to an omelette.
Lest we forget Kim Kardashian’s first Met Gala look, a long-sleeve floral Givenchy dress with matching gloves in 2013, which was likened to a couch and Mrs. Doubtfire or Diddy’s mugging for the cameras in repose in 2018, which was begging to be memed.
Who’ll be the most memed celebrities from the 2019 Met Gala? With the theme being Camp, we’re banking on a trove of content to take use through — at least — Met Gala 2020.
Read more: Everything You Need to Know About the Met Gala 2019
Read on to see some of the best memes to come from the Met Gala.
#MetGala https://t.co/iROJk6q1cm—
(@BuzzFeed) May 02, 2016
= https://t.co/KYxXbu99hE—
Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) May 03, 2016
Read more on the Met Gala here:
44 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened
49 Most Memorable Met Gala Red Carpet Looks
Some Designers Are Skipping the Met Gala This Year
WATCH: Met Gala 2018 Red Carpet Fashion Recap