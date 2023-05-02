Jared Leto Tops Google’s Most Searched Met Gala Male Red Carpet Looks Ranking 

While there were many celebrities that made an impression on spectators at the 2023 Met Gala, data shows that Jared Leto stood out among attendees thanks to his kitschy red carpet arrival.

According to data from Google, Leto had the most searched Met Gala look among male attendees. The Oscar-winning actor left his mark on Monday night’s red carpet, which celebrated the late Karl Lagerfeld with the exhibit “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” by arriving in a cat costume resembling Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette.

Leto posed for pictures and hugged fellow attendees in the cat costume before revealing a custom Karl Lagerfeld archival pleated tunic underneath. The tunic was embellished with beaded shoulder pieces and complemented with a satin, slim-leg pant.

The actor was followed in Google’s ranking by musician Lil Nas X, who also chose to pay homage to Lagerfeld’s cat — complete with whiskers — with his look. The musician worked with makeup artist Pat McGrath, who placed more than 5,000 silver Swarovski crystals all over his body. He complemented the look with a custom silver Dior thong.

Lil Nas X at the 2023 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Musician Bad Bunny received the third spot in Google’s ranking. The musician attended the Met Gala wearing a custom, bridal-inspired look from Jacquemus, marking the first time the French designer dressed someone for the Met Gala.

Bad Bunny’s look consisted of an open-back, double-breasted suit jacket designed with floral-embellished sleeves. The look was complemented by an eight-meter-long taffeta train also embellished with flowers.

Actor and model Alton Mason ranked in fourth with his look, which also took bridal inspiration. The look consisted of a fitted, corset like top with lace and floral embellished sleeves and shoulders paired with lace leggings and a bridal veil.

Google’s ranking was rounded out by director Taika Waititi, who walked the red carpet with wife Rita Ora. Waititi wore a silver satin, oversize suit jacket designed with a black lapel and accessorized with a floral pin. The look was accessorized with draped pearls.

