Zoë Kravitz Is the Most Searched Met Gala Style Star

While she’s only attended the Met Gala several times throughout her career, Zoë Kravitz’s red carpet style has made the biggest impression on spectators.

According to a new report from Google, Kravitz is the most searched Met Gala red carpet style star since 2004. The finding is fitting, given the “Batman” actress’ edgy, cool-girl style has resonated with fans for quite some time.

Kravitz had arguably her most standout Met Gala style moment at last year’s event, which celebrated the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit. The actress stunned on the red carpet wearing a bejeweled, mesh dress custom made by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

This wasn’t the first time Kravitz had a standout Met Gala fashion moment. The actress also made an impression on the 2017 red carpet, which celebrated the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: The Art of the In-Between” exhibit. Kravitz attended the Met Gala wearing a custom, baby pink gown with black ruffle accents custom made by Oscar de la Renta.

Following Kravitz in Google’s ranking is Beyoncé, who has attended the Met Gala seven times. Beyoncé looked to Givenchy for four of her Met Gala appearances, most recently in 2016 for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” exhibit, where she wore a custom, latex and pearl-embellished gown. The year prior for the “China Through the Looking Glass” exhibit, she wore a sheer, floral-embellished gown.

Google’s third ranking, somewhat surprisingly, went to someone outside of the traditional celebrity sphere: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The congresswoman made her Met Gala debut last year, where she wore a custom Brother Vellies white gown that was painted in red to read “Tax the Rich.” Her dress received polarizing feedback, with some supporting the congresswoman and her message and others seeing it as hypocritical given how expensive Met Gala tickets are and that she likely attended for free.

The congresswoman is followed in Google’s ranking by Kim Kardashian, a regular attendee at the Met Gala. Kardashian’s Met Gala looks have been wide ranging, including her polarizing floral-print Givenchy dress in 2013, her water-droplet inspired custom Mugler dress in 2019 and her head-to-toe black Balenciaga outfit in 2021.

Rounding out Google’s ranking is Billie Eilish, who co-chaired last year’s Met Gala. Eilish steered away from her usual designer loungewear style for the Met Gala, instead giving a nod to old Hollywood glamour in a custom, peach-colored ballgown by Oscar de la Renta.

