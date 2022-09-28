×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 27, 2022

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

The Costume Institute is hosting a press conference in Paris on Friday to announce its spring 2023 exhibition.

Karl Lagerfeld exhibition Met
Karl Lagerfeld STEVE EICHNER

The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring 2023 exhibition will be dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld, sources said.

The museum is hosting a press presentation on Friday in the middle of Paris Fashion Week at a yet-undisclosed location.

Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu curator in charge at the Costume Institute, and Anna Wintour — Condé Nast’s chief content officer, global editorial director of Vogue and a Met trustee — are expected to host the gathering.

WWD reported on Aug. 1, 2019, that a Karl Lagerfeld retrospective was in the works and scheduled for 2022. However, the coronavirus pandemic impacted the museum’s exhibition calendar.

It is understood the three brands most closely associated with the German designer over his extraordinary career — Chanel, Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld — are among sponsors of the upcoming display.

Additional details could not immediately be learned. A Met spokesperson deferred any comment until after Friday’s event.

Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019 at age 85, has had a long history with the Met, staging his last Métiers d’Art show for Chanel, which had an Egyptian theme, in its Temple of Dendur in December 2018.

Chanel, where Lagerfeld was its couturier for 36 years, was the subject of a major exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2005.

More than a designer, Lagerfeld was a fashion mastermind, one of the most prolific, admired and multitalented fashion figures of the modern age, credited with setting the modern template for reviving and animating heritage brands.

A polyglot with a photographic memory and vast knowledge of history, philosophy, art and popular culture, Lagerfeld ran his own publishing imprint and bookstore, 7L. He was also an accomplished photographer, and late in his career, he started making films to accompany certain fashion shows.

“Fashion and the way it is now, it’s like the life of an athlete. It’s OK with me, I’m used to it. Appetite comes from eating,” he told WWD in 2008. “Collections, books and photos — that’s what I’m interested in most.”

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

