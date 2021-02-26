NOTHING ELSE MATTERS: Metallica is having a moment and Burton is working to be part of that.

The metal band made its first appearance of this year performing on a Super Bowl Weekend edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” last month, and is gearing up for another late night talk show cameo. Metallica has reportedly been writing a new album during the pandemic.

In the meantime, the head-banging musicians have teamed with Burton to create a capsule collection. The unlikely pairing of an aging band and a somewhat youth-driven snowboard brand is not the stretch one might expect.

Metallica’s members have been fans of Burton’s Wheelie luggage for more than 10 years. That resulted in Burton developing customized cases for the band’s “Hard Wired Tour” in 2010. Established in 1981, the band has logged a lot of miles and lead guitarist Kirk Lee Hammett and others are still at it.

Once they joined forces, Burton staffers mined the archives of Pushead’s graphics to create a mix of hard and soft goods, as well as limited-edition luggage. The assortment includes base layers like a T-shirt, as well as jackets, limited-edition snowboards, beanies, backpacks and other accessories. Retailing between $50 and $600, the collection will be available Monday on Burton’s site as of 9 a.m. EST. The Burton x Metallica Step On bindings and the Burton x Metallica Skeleton Key snowboard are among the offerings. The latter features limited-edition Metallica graphics.

Metallica performed “Enter Sandman” during last month’s on-air event. Although live concerts are hard to come by in the U.S., Metallica is scheduled to perform March 3 on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

With any luck, that will go off without a hitch. While performing at BlizzCon, an all-virtual event streamed on the Twitch gaming channel, the band was reportedly faded out due to DMCA copyright strike fears.