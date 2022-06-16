×
OshKosh B’Gosh Enters the Metaverse With Super League

They have partnered in the Roblox game, "Fashion Runway."

A visual from OshKosh B'gosh's "Fashion
A visual from OshKosh B'gosh's "Fashion Runway" game on Roblox. Courtesy of OshKosh B'gosh

OshKosh B’Gosh, the childrenswear brand, is entering the metaverse by forging an exclusive partnership with Super League, a network of metaverse games.

OshKosh and Super League are the exclusive partners of the Roblox game, “Fashion Runway,” and OshKosh B’Gosh is the first children’s specialty apparel brand to enter the metaverse.

As the brand’s first foray into the metaverse, OshKosh looks to raise brand awareness and engage gamers with brand experiences including creating avatars to model down the custom runway, design their own clothing and access to their favorite OshKosh B’Gosh apparel via Roblox’s new layered clothing feature.

The new collection launches with a special Father’s Day campaign, “Take Your Dad to the Metaverse Day,” encouraging dads to spend quality time with their kids in a meta way with a call-to-action to style their dad’s “Fashion Runway” avatar and share their looks on Instagram tagging @OshKoshKids.

Jeff Jenkins, executive vice president of global marketing at Carter’s, parent company of OshKosh B’Gosh, said, “Childhood fun looked a little different back when I was a kid wearing OshKosh B’Gosh overalls. As we look at this next generation, OshKosh is the perfect brand to reimagine a moment of togetherness between today’s parents, who grew up wearing the brand, and their children.

“This venture into the metaverse with ‘Fashion Runway’ and our ‘Take Your Dad to the Metaverse Day’ campaign tied to Father’s Day is a first for OshKosh B’Gosh, and it marks a milestone in how we are reaching parents in a new, innovative way tied to a cultural moment. Super League’s expertise coupled with their presence across Roblox, makes them an ideal partner for the brand’s entry into the metaverse and engaging parents in a new way,” added Jenkins.  

A visual from OshKosh B'gosh's "Fashion Runway" game on Roblox.
A visual from OshKosh B’Gosh’s “Fashion Runway” game on Roblox. Courtesy of OshKosh B'gosh

“Super League has been creating opportunities for parents to connect with their kids through gaming since our founding days,” said Matt Edelman, chief commercial officer of Super League. “We are thrilled to be doing so in an entirely new way with the iconic children’s apparel brand, OshKosh B’gosh. Meeting kids where they are in the metaverse, in an authentic way timed to Father’s Day, is exactly the tyype of program that creates lasting impact.”

In the game, players are prompted and then have 120 seconds to design the most unique, stylish and/or crazy outfit for the Runway, inside a large open OshKosh B’Gosh store. Once time is up, players are then given another 30 seconds to style their runway pose and than choose different backgrounds, posts, music and particle effects to showcase why their outfit is the best.

 

