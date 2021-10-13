×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Fashion

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton on Blue, and Gray, Sky Thinking

Sustainability

Coach Reveals How Much Product It Actually Destroys After Damaged Goods TikTok

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Alina Cho Are Ready for a Return

In recent weeks, other New York City cultural institutions like the Metropolitan Opera have reinstated in-person events.

Tory Burch
Tory Burch Noa Griffel

HOW SHE BUILT THIS: In another sign of New York City’s cultural reawakening this fall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art is bringing back “The Atelier With Alina Cho” as an in-person event.

Tory Burch will chat with Cho at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the museum. The series hasn’t been dormant, despite an extended temporary closing in 2020 during the lockdown: Fans and followers of both Cho and The Met tuned in virtually for special events.

Burch plans to discuss how she built a global brand starting out in the kitchen of her Manhattan apartment in 2004. It is estimated to be a $1.5 billion company today. The designer will also talk about her longtime commitment to empowering women, which is also the bedrock of the work of the Tory Burch Foundation. Last month her foundation opened applications for the 2022 edition of its fellows program that will result in yearlong fellowships for 50 female entrepreneurs.

Related Galleries

Burch is expected to chat with Cho, an Emmy-award-winning journalist, about what goes into heading up a luxury fashion empire that was inspired by her parents’ effortless style and her art history background. The Pennsylvania-born designer’s advocacy for the American fashion community will be another topic of conversation. During the coronavirus crisis, Burch led the industry’s lobbying efforts for direct federal aid. The designer has also been a champion for New York City. Her most recent runway show last month during New York Fashion Week was an outdoor one in front of her new Mercer Street store. With the thoroughfare closed to vehicular traffic, she invited a few area businesses like Mercer Street Books, Emily Thompson Flowers and Sant Ambroeus to set up shop on the street alongside her runway with free treats for all.

The Atelier with Alina Cho has featured an assortment of high-profile designers and industry insiders. The series is now in its eighth year. Cho has her own new ventures, having launched the “Cho & Tell” newsletter on Facebook Bulletin last summer.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad