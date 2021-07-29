The posters for “House of Gucci” have been revealed.

On Thursday, the official “House of Gucci” Twitter account uploaded its posters for the highly anticipated film. Featured in the photos was its star-studded cast of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto and Al Pacino, who will play Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio Gucci, Rodolfo Gucci, Paolo Gucci and Aldo Gucci, respectively.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting more details about the murder drama, directed by Ridley Scott, depicting the events that led up to and the aftermath of Maurizio’s murder orchestrated by Reggiani, his ex-wife, in 1995. At the time, Maurizio was the head of the iconic Italian fashion house, which was founded by his grandfather Guccio Gucci.

In Lady Gaga’s poster as Reggiani, the tweet was captioned, “stasera,” which is Italian for “this evening.”

Though most of the actors look distinguishable as themselves in the posters, fans couldn’t help but notice that Leto looks completely unrecognizable in his prosthetics to look more like Paolo, Maurizio’s cousin.

Lady Gaga shared the first photo of her and Driver on set in March, with the two of them in character dressed in ‘80s-themed ski clothes while standing against a snowy mountain backdrop. The photo was captioned, “Signore e Signora Gucci.”

In late 2019, it was announced Lady Gaga would take on the role of Reggiani in the Gucci film. Reggiani became well-known in the ’90s after she was tried and convicted for hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, who was shot outside the Milan Gucci offices in 1995.

Maurizio was the last of the Gucci family to run the fashion house. He resigned as chairman and sold his 50 percent stake in the business two years prior to his death. Reggiani served 16 years in prison for the murder and was released in 2016.

MGM Studios’ “House of Gucci” is set to premiere in theaters Nov. 24.

READ MORE HERE:

Lady Gaga Shares First Look at ‘House of Gucci’ Film

Breaking Down Lady Gaga’s and Adam Driver’s Approaches to Style for ‘House of Gucci’

The House of Gucci: A Complete History and Timeline