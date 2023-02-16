×
Miami Design District Hosts Miami Concours, Leading Motoring Event

The event marks the 60th anniversary of Lamborghini.

Miami Design District will host Miami Concours Feb. 17 to 19.
Miami Design District will host Miami Concours Feb. 17 to 19. courtesy shot

The sixth annual Miami Concours, one of the country’s leading motoring events, is returning to the Miami Design District from Friday through Sunday, marking the 60th anniversary of Lamborghini.

The annual event will showcase the most significant automobiles ever produced. Led by cofounders John Termerian Jr. of Curated and Ronnie Vogel, alongside partner Brett David of Prestige Imports, the event features the most sought-after postwar automobiles and celebrated models from the world’s most recognizable luxury motoring brands.

On Saturday night, the Miami Design District will host the event’s signature red carpet as a backdrop for the world-class, handpicked automobiles, and collectors witness real-time, official judging. They can view an historical display of Lamborghinis on 39th Street, and view a display of Hypercars from Pagani Automobili as they celebrate their 25th anniversary, along with Czinger Vehicles, as they present the 3D-printed 21C.

Miami Concours showcases Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Pagani, Maserati, Jaguar, Ford, BMW, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz examples. A one-of-one Inter Miami CF Land Rover will be put up for auction at the event.

A one-of-one Inter Miami CF Land Rover will be put up for auction at the event.

Craig Robins, founder of the Miami Design District, said, “Miami Concours is an incredible platform for luxury cars, presenting some of the most coveted rarities in automobile history. Each year, this weekend unites the community and devout car enthusiasts from all over the world for the shared appreciation of remarkable craftsmanship. I can’t imagine a more fitting destination than the Miami Design District to host this spectacular weekend.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

