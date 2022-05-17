Miami Fashion Week Announces In-person Return

After a two-year hiatus, Miami Fashion Week is returning for its 22nd edition with in-person events from May 31 to June 5.

“We’re coming back and doing this June event as a celebration of the fact that Miami Fashion Week is coming back,” Lourdes Fernández-Velasco, MIAFW’s executive director, told WWD. “We have a couple of big shows that we’re excited about. We’ll be doing a sustainable roundtable for our closing date, as well as a big closing brunch to celebrate sustainability with key speakers, as well as a gala and fashion shows.”

“Led by honorary president Antonio Banderas, this year’s star-studded sustainable events are taking the fashion off the runway and popping up across Miami in some of the most notorious locations, hidden gems and hottest spots,” a statement from the company echoed.

Across the week, the organization will hold an official press conference, influencer brunch and welcome dinner, as well as resort and exclusive collection runway shows from Benito Santos, Angel Sanchez, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Rene by RR and Naeem Khan. Missoni will also be making its Miami Fashion Week debut with a show and cocktail event. To close out the weekend, a Miami Fashion Week Green and Tech Gala will take place on June 4 with a sustainability roundtable and closing brunch on June 5.

“We usually center the Miami Fashion Week Gala around fashion designers and a big party with a foundation and charity component. This year, we’re bringing our two key pillars together [sustainability and technology] and celebrating them. We’re elevating sustainability and emphasizing how we pioneered the summit in 2017, as well as honoring and recognizing the speakers who have joined us in the past,” Fernández-Velasco said of the upcoming Green and Tech Gala.

Events across MIAFW will be held at myriad Miami locations such as the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Seaspice, Gary Nadar Art Center and Frost Science Museum.