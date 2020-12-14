COVID-19 prompted New York-based Leah + Rae founder Brittany Peltz-Buerstedde to fly south not just for the winter, but permanently. And now the children’s wear designer has reinvented herself as an interior decorator and retailer with her new business, Sena Lifestyle Studio.

The Miami-based luxury platform is a curation of products for home, wellness, spirit, men, women and kids, including offerings from Hunting Season, Aerin, Dannijo and others, alongside her own Sena line of products with an emphasis on sustainability and natural materials including locally made floral, crystal and sage bundles, as well as Moroccan rugs, turquoise and baroque pearl chokers, and customizable diamond necklaces spelling out “Hope” and “Spirit.”

“When I had to close my children’s wear business, I was going to take a pause. But when I saw how I was able to design my own home in Miami in such a meaningful and fulfilling way, I was excited to share that, and it became the seed of Sena,” said Peltz-Buerstedde, whose brother is actor Will Peltz, and whose sister, actress Nicola Peltz, is engaged to Brooklyn Beckham.

Sena, a word Peltz-Buerstedde said evokes “the moon, beauty and grace and bringing heaven to earth,” also offers residential interior design services. “My aesthetic is not only rooted in nature and barefoot elegance, it has a travel feel, with Moroccan rugs and global pieces,” she explained.

The scene in Miami is certainly heating up with lots of potential clients; Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are relocating to Indian Creek Island, while Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner just plunked down $30 million for property in the same Miami spot, which is known as “billionaire’s bunker,” according to Page Six.

“I want to curate high-end and special pieces but also give people accessibility to spiritual tools, so that even if they may not be able to hire Sena, they can pick up a handmade reiki bundle or astrology candle,” she said.