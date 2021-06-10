Sustainably focused fashion label Miaou is today expanding with the launch of swimwear for spring 2021. Since its inception in 2016, founder and designer Alexia Elkaim’s Los Angeles-based label has gained popularity for its sensual silhouettes — from denim to corsetry — and exciting prints.

“It felt like a natural direction for the brand to go. I live by the beach, so I wear bikinis all year,” Elkaim told WWD. “We developed three styles: the Kauai, the Bambi and the Demi.”

Sized XS through XL, the collection includes a singular cutout Demi maillot with crisscross halter neck for $120, as well as various bikini separates — the Bambi style (a cupped bra top for $95, high-leg bottom with ruched detail for $85 and high-waisted briefs for $85) and Kauai style (a classic triangle string top for $85 and string bottoms for $75).

Keeping in line with the brand’s sustainability initiatives (including a focus on using deadstock fabrics, an assortment of shoppable vintage fashions, production methods that waste less water and a branded sustainability report), all of the swimwear is made up of an eco-nylon fabrication.

Elkaim invigorated the swim silhouettes with a variety of playful prints ranging from cow, figaro and money-emblazoned suits to scribbled “Crayola” floral, aqua Hawaiian and painterly “hot take” prints alongside solid black, white and fuschia solid colorways. Each print also adorns new, matching ready-to-wear fashions.

Miaou’s swimwear will be available on the brand’s e-commerce site, as well as with retail partners Revolve, Fwrd, Kith (online, and in store in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Paris), Selfridges (in store Oxford Street and online), Heat.io, EndClothing.com and SSense.com.