Celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger has been named official ambassador for Platinum Guild International USA, a marketing board that supports the platinum jewelry industry.

Erlanger — stylist for Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong’o, Shailene Woodley and Diane Kruger and who last year released a book dedicated to accessorizing — will also be the face of the guild’s Platinum Born jewelry collection. She will make personal appearances and will feature in marketing materials related to the promotion of platinum jewelry.

“I’m passionate about accessorizing, I wrote a book last year about the topic,” Erlanger said of her decision to sign on with the platinum guild. “I think jewelry and accessories really represent your personality and jewelry is such a key component of self-expression and transforming one’s style.”

Erlanger recently became engaged, an occasion that she and her new fiancé marked with a platinum ring.

“Micaela is known for providing a fresh perspective on styling and turning her clients into fashion icons, so she will undoubtedly inspire women everywhere with her accessory advice. Plus, she has an authentic passion for the metal platinum, so it is a perfect pairing,” said Platinum Guild International USA president Jenny Luker.