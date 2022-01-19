Micam, Mipel, Other Trade Shows Postponed in 2022

LATER TRADE: The Italian trade show calendar is changing by the minute as Italy continues to grapple with the Omicron variant.

A number of the country’s leading fashion fairs have jointly revealed they will postpone their upcoming editions to March 13 to 15 — a little less than a month later than their original plans.

In particular, organizers of leading footwear fair Micam, accessories and leather goods trade show Mipel, as well as TheOne Milano and Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition are planning to replicate the Stronger Together initiative that debuted in 2019 and host their next editions at the same time and under one roof, at the Milano-Rho fairgrounds, with the goal of improving the attractiveness of each fair. For the upcoming edition the group has selected the “better together” motto.

Footwear fair Micam is scheduled for March 13 to 15, in conjunction with Mipel and TheOne Milano, while Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition, a recently developed format backed by Fiera Milano, is now scheduled to take place March 11 to 14.

Lineapelle, which used to be part of the same showcase and alliance, is committed to keeping its original dates and will take place Feb. 22 to 24 in tandem with Milan Women’s Fashion Week.

In a joint statement, the trade shows’ organizers cited the commitment to attract international visitors within a safer context as a reason for the postponement.

In light of the health emergency, other trade shows have already shifted plans.

This week both beauty trade show Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna and Milan-based international furniture and interior design fair Salone del Mobile have been rescheduled, as reported.

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna will now run April 28 to May 2 rather than in March, while Salone del Mobile has been scheduled for June 7 to 12 instead of April.

Earlier this month, eyewear fair Mido and jewelry showcase VicenzaOro moved their shows to April 30 to May 2 and to March 17 to 21, respectively.