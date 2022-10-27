×
Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow Louis Vuitton Suit at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

The actor wore a look from the spring 2023 collection to celebrate the sequel to 2018's "Black Panther."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Michael B. Jordan attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Marsai Martin at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Bailey at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Chloe Bailey at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Danai Gurira at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael B. Jordan arrived on the red carpet in a shining yellow two-piece ensemble for the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California.

To celebrate the sequel to “Black Panther,” Jordan wore an outfit from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 menswear collection that included a long coat with oversize breast pockets over a ribbed tank top and pants with a split seam at the bottom of the hem. He toned down the bright yellow by wearing a pair of the brand’s black shoes.

For jewelry, he wore a gold bracelet and chain-link necklace from Tiffany & Co. He topped off the look with a gold Vacheron Constantin watch.

Michael B. Jordan attends the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 26. Getty Images for Disney
Michael B. Jordan attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 26. Getty Images for Disney

Louis Vuitton’s spring 2023 menswear was designed to pop on screen and featured oversize suits and coats. The line was inspired by the tenure of the brand’s late menswear director Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021.

Michael B. Jordan attends the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 26. Getty Images for Disney
Michael B. Jordan attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 26. Getty Images for Disney

Jordan worked with stylist Jason Bolden to help create his look for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere. Bolden also works with Yara Shahidi, Sabrina Carpenter and Cynthia Erivo.

Jordan starred in the first “Black Panther” movie as the film’s villain Erik Killmonger alongside the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the franchise’s titular character. Jordan is in post-production for the third installment in the “Creed” franchise. The latest “Creed” film is set to debut in theaters on March 3. Jordan also directed the third film.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to the successful 2018 Marvel Studios film “Black Panther.” The sequel stars returning cast members Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira, alongside newcomers Tenoch Huerta, Michaela Coel and Dominique Thorne. The film debuts in theaters on Nov. 11.

Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow Louis Vuitton for ‘Black Panther'

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

