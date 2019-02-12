The snow coming down in New York didn’t deter Michael B. Jordan from attending the Coach show at NYFW.

The “Black Panther” and “Creed” actor arrived to the New York Fashion Week show held at the American Stock Exchange in a black leather and shearling jacket, by Coach, of which he is now a face. Jordan sat next to Chloë Grace Moretz, who is the face of the brand’s women’s wear and namesake women’s fragrance.

Jordan also appears on Coach’s Instagram Stories, instructing viewers to follow the fall 2019 runway show on the brand’s Instagram Live.

In September, it was revealed the actor was tapped as the first global face of Coach’s men’s wear business. Last month, Jordan appeared in a campaign for the brand’s spring men’s wear collection and men’s fragrance.

Jordan is also working with Coach creative director, Stuart Vevers, on capsule collections, the first of which includes jackets, backpacks, shoes and activewear, among other items.

“I’m looking forward to jumping into the creative process and exploring fashion through a different lens,” Jordan said in an exclusive interview with WWD in September. “I liked what Stuart [Vevers] was doing so we decided to move forward with me being the face of the brand.”

