Michael B. Jordan Suits Up in Custom Purple Prada Look for Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television 

Michael B. Jordan donned a purple suit for the Critics Choice Association’s fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles on Monday. For the evening, in which Jordan received an award for his work in the entertainment industry, he wore a custom Prada double-breasted suit.

Michael B. Jordan at the Critics Choice Association fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

His double-breasted suit jacket was paired with matching slacks and a black button-up shirt.

To coordinate his outfit, Jordan went for a pair of shiny dark brown dress shoes. He accessorized with a pair of diamond stud earrings, a crystal embezzled pinky ring and a silver watch.

Michael B. Jordan at the Critics Choice Association fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Jordan worked with longtime stylist Jason Bolden, who has also outfitted Sabrina Carpenter, Serena Williams, Angelina Jolie and Yara Shahidi.

Along with Jordan’s attendance, an A-list roster of other stars joined the celebration, including Quinta Brunson, Jonathan Majors, Andra Day and Angela Bassett.

Jordan received the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award for his work in acting, producing and directing, especially honoring his directorial debut in the upcoming film, “Creed III.”

Jordan continues to venture more into both the film and fashion industry.

Last year, Jordan collaborated with his longtime friend, L.A.-based artist Blue the Great on a second capsule collection with Coach. The capsule consisted of limited edition, ready-to-wear footwear, accessories and bags meant to amplify the importance of collaboration and friendship.

Michael B. Jordan at the Critics Choice Association fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Jordan’s film “Creed III,” in which he is directing and starring, premieres in theaters on March 3. The movie is the third installment of the Creed series, which debuted in 2018. The film will star Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad and Selenis Leyva.

The CCA’s fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television honors the actors and professionals in Black filmmaking and television. This year’s celebration was hosted by comedian Bill Bellamy and gave awards to Quinta Brunson, Angela Bassett and Motown founder Berry Gordy.