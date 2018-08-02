SHALL WE DANCE? While showing its spring 2019 collection in Paris, Gucci will still create some buzz in Milan with an event on Sept. 19 at its Gucci Hub.

The luxury fashion house will entertain its guests with a special performance by Michael Clark Company, the group established in 1984 by Michael Clark, who is considered the most authentic iconoclast of the British dance scene.

The Michael Clark Company, a resident at the Barbican Center in London, is used to bringing the dancing art to unorthodox venues, including the Glastonbury Festival, the legendary Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern in London and in the Whitney Biennial 2012 in New York, as well as through collaborations with leading artists and fashion designers.

Gucci will unveil its new men’s and women’s collections with a co-ed show on Sept. 24 at Paris’ Théâtre Le Palace, which served for years as a nightclub, drawing members of the fashion and music industries as well as an underground culture.