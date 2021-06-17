Michael Kors and Big Gay Ice Cream are teaming up to celebrate Pride and the #MKPride capsule.

On Friday, customers who make a purchase at Michael Kors’ Rockefeller Center store and/or sign up for the brand’s KorsVIP program will receive a complementary treat from Big Gay Ice Cream at the co-branded ice cream truck parked outside the store. The truck will be there from noon to 6 p.m. at 49th Street and the corner of Fifth Avenue.

Customers will be able to choose from a variety of flavors (vegan options available), including a special flavor made exclusively for #MKPride: pink and yellow birthday cake swirl. Other offerings include vanilla soft serve, twist soft serve, novelty ice cream sandwich and vegan paletas in a variety of fruit flavors.

The #MKPride capsule, which will be featured throughout the store, includes a range of rainbow-adorned women’s, men’s and gender-neutral pieces. Items include shorts and sweatshirts with rainbow heart patches, as well as accessories and outerwear in an allover rainbow-striped design. Retail prices range from $24 for the wavy rainbow stretch cotton face mask to $498 for the Hudson graphic logo backpack.

Customers who purchase the special-edition #MKPride Rainbow Badge T-shirt, available in gender-neutral sizing and in both white and heather gray for $68 will be contributing to a good cause. All profits from the sale of this T-shirt benefit OutRight Action International, a leading global human rights organization fighting for the rights of LGBTQ people around the world.

The #MKPride capsule will be carried in other Michael Kors stores as well.

The #MKPride takeover of the Rockefeller Center store has been set up for the entire month of June. On the Fifth Avenue facade, there are flags and heart-shaped window decals emblazoned with the distinctive rainbow Michael Kors logo lettering. Around the corner on 49th Street, video screens display the #MKPride capsule campaign created in partnership with Paper Magazine. The video stars four queer TikTok content creators, Tyshon Lawrence, Ve’ondre Mitchell, Mad Tsai and Soph Mosca, using the rainbow products to showcase their personalities and express their authentic selves.

