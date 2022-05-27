Michael Kors Teams Up With Chef Daniel Boulud to Recreate Mediterranean Burger in ‘What’s on My Table’

Michael Kors has partnered with New York chef Daniel Boulud to put a Mediterranean spin on an American classic, the burger, just ahead of Memorial Day. The duo teamed up in the kitchen of Boulud Sud on the Upper West Side in New York for the latest episode of “What’s on My Table” to make a merguez-spiced lamb burger with halloumi cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

“It’s like a vacation in a bite,” said Michael Kors, as he tasted the creation. The video shines a light on Kors’ philanthropic initiative “Watch Hunger Stop” and emphasizes that “Food Is Love.”

The series presents world-renowned chefs and famed at-home cooks as they create dishes with easy-to-follow recipes for viewers to whip up in their own kitchen.

On the video, both Kors and Boulud are modeling special-edition Michael Kors World Food Programme aprons to show their support for the U.N. organization.

“I’m going to resist eating the brioche bun,” said Kors, noting that the burger gave him the feeling of a Mediterranean summer. “Give me a Mediterranean summer, and I’m happy. It’s delicious,” said Kors.

The burger is now featured on Boulud Sud’s menu for the summer.

The brand’s Watch Hunger Stop campaign supports the United Nations World Food Programme in their mission to achieve Zero Hunger and provide much needed school meals to children in food insecure areas around the globe. Since Watch Hunger Stop campaign began more than 10 years ago, Kors said they have served more than 30 million school meals.

Boulud has 14 restaurants worldwide, three Épicerie Boulud shops, a catering company and a line of seasonal cuisine, Daniel Boulud Kitchen, available for shipping nationwide.

Kors said he’s eager to take another shot at this and suggested they bake something next time. Boulud said he’d like to design something.

“You design something and I’ll bake something,” said Kors, striking a deal.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Michael Kors and Ellesse Team Up for Activewear Collection

Michael Kors Watch Hunger Stop 2021 Campaign Focuses on Food Is Love

Brief Bites: Cook a Meal With Daniel Boulud, and The Grey Takes Residence in New York