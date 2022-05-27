×
Business

Farfetch Resets Outlook on Russia, Weakness in China

Fashion

New for Victor Glemaud? A Fashion-infused First Line of Home Goods

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: AmfAR Returns With Brides, De Niro and Big Buys

Michael Kors Teams Up With Chef Daniel Boulud to Recreate Mediterranean Burger in ‘What’s on My Table’

The video shines a light on Kors' philanthropic initiative, "Watch Hunger Stop" and emphasizes that "Food Is Love."

Daniel Boulud and Michael Kors
Daniel Boulud and Michael Kors courtesy shot.

Michael Kors has partnered with New York chef Daniel Boulud to put a Mediterranean spin on an American classic, the burger, just ahead of Memorial Day. The duo teamed up in the kitchen of Boulud Sud on the Upper West Side in New York for the latest episode of “What’s on My Table” to make a merguez-spiced lamb burger with halloumi cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

“It’s like a vacation in a bite,” said Michael Kors, as he tasted the creation. The video shines a light on Kors’ philanthropic initiative “Watch Hunger Stop” and emphasizes that “Food Is Love.”

The series presents world-renowned chefs and famed at-home cooks as they create dishes with easy-to-follow recipes for viewers to whip up in their own kitchen.

On the video, both Kors and Boulud are modeling special-edition Michael Kors World Food Programme aprons to show their support for the U.N. organization.

“I’m going to resist eating the brioche bun,” said Kors, noting that the burger gave him the feeling of a Mediterranean summer. “Give me a Mediterranean summer, and I’m happy. It’s delicious,” said Kors.

The burger is now featured on Boulud Sud’s menu for the summer.

The brand’s Watch Hunger Stop campaign supports the United Nations World Food Programme in their mission to achieve Zero Hunger and provide much needed school meals to children in food insecure areas around the globe. Since Watch Hunger Stop campaign began more than 10 years ago, Kors said they have served more than 30 million school meals.

Boulud has 14 restaurants worldwide, three Épicerie Boulud shops, a catering company and a line of seasonal cuisine, Daniel Boulud Kitchen, available for  shipping nationwide.

Kors said he’s eager to take another shot at this and suggested they bake something next time. Boulud said he’d like to design something.

“You design something and I’ll bake something,” said Kors, striking a deal.

 

