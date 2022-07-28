Michael Kors Creates Limited-edition Capsule for Capri, Amalfi Coast Hotel Pop-up Shops

Michael Kors is bringing his jet-set sensibility to Capri and the Amalfi Coast.

He has created a limited-edition capsule collection that will be sold on the island, at Cabana Capri and in nearby Amalfi at the Hotel Santa Caterina.

A Michael Kors bikini. MARCUS TONDO

The limited-edition collection features ocelot-print swimwear and sarongs, as well as python-embossed leather wristlets. Prices range from $329 to $1,611. The capsule, along with a selection of handbags, ready-to-wear and accessories from the spring 2022 Michael Kors Collection, will be available at a pop-up shop at the Hotel Santa Caterina in Amalfi from Thursday to Aug. 4, and a pop-up shop inside Cabana Capri until Aug. 1.

“Capri is a remarkable mixture of unabashed glamour, charm and breathtaking natural beauty. I have vacationed in Capri every summer for 27 years, at least once a summer. The people on the island are like family to me, and the island resonates with incredible history. Capri is an endless source of inspiration for me as a designer. It truly is my happy place,” said Michael Kors, whose parent company is Capri Holdings Ltd.

Michael Kors pop-up at Hotel Santa Catarina in Amalfi. courtesy shot.

Starting this month, the Michael Kors Collection will be sold by Italian luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma, and the brand will be the sole sponsor of the annual LuisaViaRoma gala after party on July 30, taking place at Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri.

Leading up to the gala, the brand will host an exclusive VIP showroom at the Grand Hotel Quisisana Theater in Capri from Wednesday to Aug. 1. Invited guests will be able to try on Michael Kors Collection pieces from spring 2022 and fall 2022 for the gala.