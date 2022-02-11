Michael Kors’ Fall 2022 Show Features Musical Performance by Grammy Award-Winning Artist Miguel

Michael Kors is taking advantage of his evening time slot for his fall 2022 fashion show.

Kors will introduce his fall collection live on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. The show will continue the designer’s celebration of New York City, focusing on its energy and allure at night. The runway show will feature a musical performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Miguel.

Chosen for his style and dynamic stage presence, the 36-year-old R&B singer‘s vocals will provide the backdrop for the brand’s first live evening show.

“I’m a native New Yorker and nothing can beat the excitement and energy of the city at night. I think now, more than ever, no matter where you are, everyone is craving a night on the town and stepping out in style,” Kors said. “This is the first time I’ve ever shown my collection to a live audience at night, and everything from the collection to the venue to the performance are all about celebrating a fabulous night out.”

In tandem with the live show will be a virtual experience that will premiere on the brand’s social and digital channels, including MichaelKors-Collection.com, which will serve as the hub for all fall 2022 Michael Kors content. The programming will also be available to the brand’s international audience across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, as well as on WeChat, Weibo, Line and Kakao.

