Michael Kors is returning to New York Fashion Week for fall 2020.
The fashion show for his label, Michael Kors Collection, will take place Feb. 12 — with the brand already sharing images on social media of accessories, including several handbag styles, that will be featured.
Watching the show Wednesday without a special invite will be simple: Just bookmark this page and return at 10 a.m. ET that day to get a glimpse of every outfit in the video player below.
