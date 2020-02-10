Michael Kors is returning to New York Fashion Week for fall 2020.

The fashion show for his label, Michael Kors Collection, will take place Feb. 12 — with the brand already sharing images on social media of accessories, including several handbag styles, that will be featured.

A preview of the MKC Monogramme North-South tote from our upcoming Fall 2020 #MichaelKorsCollection runway show. Discover the entire collection live this Wednesday at 10 AM (EST) and in stores this fall. #AllAccessKors #NYFW pic.twitter.com/iZammFisCc — Michael Kors (@MichaelKors) February 9, 2020

Watching the show Wednesday without a special invite will be simple: Just bookmark this page and return at 10 a.m. ET that day to get a glimpse of every outfit in the video player below.

Read more from WWD:

Michael Kors Partners With ‘007’ Film Franchise

Pre-Fall 2020: Michael Kors Looks Westward

Michael Kors Scores First Place in Social Media Engagement During NYFW

WATCH: NYFW Fall 2020 Trends and Highlights