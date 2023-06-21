Michael Kors and Interview Magazine Host Talk for 2023 Pride at The Stonewall Inn

Ahead of the major Pride march scheduled for this weekend in New York, Michael Kors joined together with Interview Magazine to host a talk at the legendary Stonewall Inn. The designer was in conversation with Interview’s editor in chief Mel Ottenberg about their own experiences with Pride, New York City, drag and more. The exchange was emceed by none other than “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Symone and Gigi Goode, dressed in Michael Kors Collection of course.

The evening was a continuation of the relationship between the Michael Kors brand and The Stonewall Inn. This year for Pride, Michael Kors announced a new partnership with the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center through an initial charitable donation, as well as a tote bag branded with both the Michael Kors and Stonewall Inn branding, sales of which will raise money for the visitor center (and the tote will remain on sale throughout the year). Michael Kors is one of the founding supporters of the newly endowed Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, the United States National Parks Services’ first visitor center dedicated to LGBTQ rights and history.

The Tuesday night event was attended by New York drag performers West Dakota, Serena Tea, Mo’Riah and more.