The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which made a quick pivot to the virtual event format last spring, is bringing its Palm Beach Hot Pink Luncheon and Symposium online. On Feb. 4, the organization will welcome its supporters to a virtual event hosted by Heidi Klum. She will be joined by close friends (and former “Project Runway” costar) Michael Kors and his husband Lance Le Pere, who will be honored during the event with the organization’s Evelyn H. Lauder Humanitarian Award, named for BCRF’s late founder. BCRF was founded in 1993 to fund breast cancer research, and the organization remains the largest private funder.

“My aunt Evelyn left an indelible mark on my life, inspiring me and my family to continue the philanthropic work she dedicated her life to. My friends Michael and Lance have undoubtedly saved the lives of countless women through their unrelenting commitment to BCRF and women’s health. It is only fitting that we should honor them at this year’s Palm Beach Virtual Luncheon, with a community that is deeply meaningful for both our families,” said event lead chair Aerin Lauder in a statement.

The event’s honorary chairs include Nina Garcia, Kinga Lampert, Leonard A. Lauder, and William P. Lauder. Laura Slatkin joins Aerin Lauder as a lead chair. The event will take place starting at 11:30 a.m. and will be moderated by BCRF scientific director Judy Garber.

Kors and Le Pere have supported BCRF’s initiatives for more than 15 years. In 2016, Memorial Hospital in Le Pere’s hometown of Belleville, Ill., renamed its breast health center the Harold and Dixie Le Pere Breast Health Center, in honor of his parents.

