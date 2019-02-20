Michael Kors has named two new brand ambassadors: Japanese actress and model Tsubasa Honda, as the first Japan brand ambassador, and singer and actress Yoona as the first Korean brand ambassador. They both attended the designer’s fall 2019 show last week at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Tsubasa, 26, is one of the most recognized stars in Japan, working as a model and appearing as a lead actress in numerous TV dramas and films. Kors plans to introduce a special-edition bag in April with the actress, who will appear in a campaign for Japan, breaking that month.

Yoona, 28, is an award-winning actress, singer and member of K-Pop girl group Girls’ Generation (SNSD).

In September, 2017, Yang Mi, the Chinese actress and singer, was named the first global brand ambassador for the Kors brand. She continues in the role, and appears in the spring 2019 campaign for Michael Michael Kors in Greater China. She was photographed by Columbine Goldsmith, alongside models Luna Bijl and Don Lee in Malibu, Calif.

Yang Mi wore pieces from the Michael Michael Kors “Peace and Love” group, including a Whitney bag in denim logo. In another image, she sports a look from the second spring delivery, which focuses on urban romance and highlights the Cece bag.