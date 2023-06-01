Michael Kors and Nordstrom Host Dinner in Nashville

On Wednesday night, Michael Kors was in the thick of Nashville’s trendy the Gulch neighborhood soaking in the city’s scene. “I love cities where people go to fulfill their dreams,” said Kors. The designer and Nordstrom were in town hosting a dinner and shopping event in celebration of the designer’s latest runway collection.

“Nashville has always been bursting at the seams with great talent which shows up in its one-of-a-kind music scene. Of course, great Southern comfort food and the blend of energy and laid-back ease also make Nashville truly special,” Kors said.

The New York-based designer and Nordstrom kicked off the trip with a dinner at Adele’s, a popular restaurant not far from Music Row. Guests included Kors’ husband Lance LePere, Karen Elson, Taylor Hill, country singer Mickey Guyton, Brandi Cyrus, and “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown.

“It was great to see the stylish social scene of Nashville last night,” offered Nordstrom’s Rickie De Sole. “The energy of our guests, from Taylor Hill and Karen Elson to top customers, carried from the family style dinner all the way through to the honky tonk.”

The dinner was followed by a fashion presentation and shopping event with Kors at the retailer’s Mall of Green Hills location on Thursday.

Lance LePere, Karen Elson, Scarlett Elson, Michael Kors and Taylor Hill. Getty Images for Michael Kors Nordstrom

Michael Kors and Rickie De Sole Getty Images for Michael Kors Nordstrom